Gewerbeimmobilien in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

53 immobilienobjekte total found
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin biniane, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
biniane, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Produktionin Sykamino, Griechenland
Produktion
Sykamino, Griechenland
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Geschäftin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
Geschäft
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
kommerziell 4 Zimmerin ampelochori, Griechenland
kommerziell 4 Zimmer
ampelochori, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 540,000
In der Vorstadtstadt Pallini in Ostattika gibt es ein zweistöckiges Gebäude mit - -Wohnungen…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Pissonas, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Pissonas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Vasiliko, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Vasiliko, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein dreistöckiges Gebäude -, bestehend aus 12 Wohnungen am Westkap von Evia…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 340,000
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
kommerziell 2 Zimmerin Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 2 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 221,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 400 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Zu verkaufen zwei Büroräum…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The commercial property is situated…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Nea Artaki, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Nea Artaki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,600,000
Zu verkaufen eine Gewerbeimmobilie auf der Insel Euböa mit einer Fläche von 1.370qm. Es ist …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 170,000
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 280,000
Wir bieten zum Verkauf eine Gewerbeimmobilie in der Stadt Chalkida, Euböa. Es besteht aus zw…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Fylla, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
We offer for sale 4 commercial properties with a spacious open-plan area of 900sq.m in the r…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos delphon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos delphon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 560,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,800,000
Zu verkaufen ist ein Hotel in 100 Metern Entfernung vom Meer auf der Insel Euböa. Die gesamt…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin demos chalkideon, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
demos chalkideon, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a building that currently is under construction. This commercial …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Ano Vathia, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Ano Vathia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,280,000
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin koroneia, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
koroneia, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
Dieses schöne Hotel wird zum Verkauf angeboten. Es liegt nordwestlich von Athen in der Nähe …
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Fylla, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Fylla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 250,000
There is provided for sale an under construction building. At this stage it's divided on two…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 750,000
Es steht ein wunderschönes Hotel am Ufer der Ägäis auf der Insel Euböa in der Nähe des Stran…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,000,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 674 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Euböa . Ein herrlicher Blick auf d…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Arachova, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Arachova, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Akti, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Akti, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kamena Vourla, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Dilesi, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Dilesi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,500,000
Es ist eine Immobilie zum Verkauf vorgesehen, die für den gewerblichen Gebrauch bestimmt ist…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Nikolaos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Hotel 1 Zimmerin Eretria, Griechenland
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Eretria, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale is a five-story hotel of 3.900 sq.m in the city of Eretria. The hotel consists of 6…
kommerziell 1 Zimmerin Amarynthos, Griechenland
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Amarynthos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 1
€ 360,000
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…

Immobilienangaben in Region Mittelgriechenland, Griechenland

