Realting.com

Portugal, Quarteira Fonte Santa
Immobilienagentur
Company type
Immobilienagentur
2012
Año de fundación de la compañía
2012
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Portugues
Webseite
Webseite
www.idealhomesportugal.com
At Ideal Homes Portugal, for ten years we have assisted people like you in purchasing property in the Algarve, Lisbon and Portugal. We pride ourselves in offering a friendly, personal service and since we want your experience with us to be as pleasant as possible, we put in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for you.
 
Ideal Homes Portugal understands that purchasing property, especially abroad, can be a daunting experience. As a result, we offer you our property quality guarantee. With over ten years of hands on experience of personally selecting each and every one of the properties that we sell, you can rest assured that the property we have to offer is of the best possible quality. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the calibre of our homes.
 
Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. We specialise in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal, throughout the whole purchase process and beyond, we always provide full support to our clients.
 
With a dedicated team of friendly and experienced staff, we can advise you on all aspects of property ownership in Portugal. Working with the right people when dealing with a foreign country is always important wherever you go. 
 
Through our long established links with developers, other agents and owners in the Algarve you can be sure that Ideal Homes Portugal will find you the ideal home to suit your needs, whether that is as a second home, an investment, or a future primary home. We also have contacts for reliable furniture suppliers, gardeners and all that you could need to personalise your new home in the Algarve.

Villa 4 Zimmer mit Klimaanlage, mit Terrasse, mit Schwimmbad in Budens, Portugal
Villa 4 Zimmer mit Klimaanlage, mit Terrasse, mit Schwimmbad
Budens
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 260 m²
Spektakuläre vier Schlafzimmer Villa in der Vila Do Bispo Bereich, eine schöne Lage in der N…
€ 749,000
Villa 4 Zimmer mit Klimaanlage, mit Schwimmbad, mit Garage in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 4 Zimmer mit Klimaanlage, mit Schwimmbad, mit Garage
Mexilhoeira Grande
Zimmer 4
Anzahl der Badezimmer 5
Fläche 636 m²
Ein einzigartiges Projekt für eine Villa mit 4 Schlafzimmern in Alvor, ein schönes Meer und …
€ 985,000
Villa 5 Zimmer mit Balkon, mit Klimaanlage, mit Terrasse in Benafim, Portugal
Villa 5 Zimmer mit Balkon, mit Klimaanlage, mit Terrasse
Benafim
Zimmer 5
Anzahl der Badezimmer 4
Fläche 265 m²
Eine wunderschön eingerichtete Villa mit fünf Schlafzimmern zum Verkauf in Loulé mit Meerbli…
€ 750,000
Villa 3 Zimmer mit Schwimmbad, mit Garten, mit Kamin in Sao Marcos da Serra, Portugal
Villa 3 Zimmer mit Schwimmbad, mit Garten, mit Kamin
Sao Marcos da Serra
Zimmer 3
Anzahl der Badezimmer 3
Fläche 145 m²
Perfekt eingebettet in sieben Hektar der Algarve schöne Berge, im historischen Dorf Vale Mad…
€ 475,000
Ideal Homes
Ideal Homes
226 Immobilienobjekte
