Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Tabor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tabor, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tabor, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Tabor, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of T…
$215,012
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes