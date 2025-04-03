Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Rousinov
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rousinov, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Rousinov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rousinov, Czech Republic
Area 134 m²
two-story building with a layout of 3 + 1 The family home is located on a very quiet street …
$221,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes