Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Prachatice
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Prachatice, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Prachatice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Prachatice, Czech Republic
Area 83 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of cooperative apartment 2 + kk with pos…
$108,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go