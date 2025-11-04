Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Plana nad Luznici, Czech Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with a layout of 1kk in Brno in the Lyshen district on Bednar…
$159,867
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
$63,792
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
We offer for sale completely furnished dwelling planning 1 + to kk and with a total area of …
$291,800
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
We offer you a beautiful, sunny apartment 2+1 after the reconstruction on the first floor of…
$105,426
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
New apartment 2 + kk with an area of 50 m2 on 3 tighter new buildings, with a spacious and b…
$420,076
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
apartment 3 + kk on the 4th floor of a brick house, after expensive reconstruction in the bu…
$222,028
4 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 123 m²
The Apartment of 4+kk 123 m ² in the center of Prague 2 The Apartment occupies all 2nd floor…
$867,661
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
apartment 3 + 1 84m2 on the 3rd floor of the panel house + balcony Apartment after reconstru…
$331,639
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 4 floor of a brick house + crypt gas boiler heating Ceiling heig…
$193,584
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment by design 2+kk with loggia and with a total area of 49.3 m2 and locateded on 4…
$153,659
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment of 2 + 1 with two terraces on the 4th floor of a brick ho…
$222,368
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Apartment of 2+1 46 m ² Prague 5 — To Radlitsa The Apartment after repair on the 5th floor o…
$338,272
