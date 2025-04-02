Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Olomouc
  4. Land

Lands for sale in okres Olomouc, Czech Republic

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Netolice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Netolice, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a garden of 404 m ² with a building…
$34,658
Plot of land in Lhenice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of a building land with a total area of ​​9.859 m² in…
Price on request
Plot of land in Husinec, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Husinec, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 2.528 m ² on the o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Hury, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hury, Czech Republic
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building plot designated according to the zoning pla…
$1,50M
Plot of land in Hury, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Hury, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a fenced reinforced building plot d…
$182,181
Plot of land in Olesnice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Olesnice, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 1.438 m ² + meadow…
$55,956
Plot of land in Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
Site of 520 m ² — Prague 5 and Radotin Site 26 on 26 square meters Communications are brough…
$195,287
Plot of land in Lipi, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Lipi, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land in a beautiful and de…
$95,428
Plot of land in Sedlec, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Sedlec, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the land with a total area of 1.318…
$86,319
Plot of land in Chvalsiny, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Chvalsiny, Czech Republic
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building plot of 800 m² in the wider center of Chval…
$103,670
Plot of land in Lhenice, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Lhenice, Czech Republic
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 648 m ² in the con…
Price on request
Plot of land in Prague, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Prague, Czech Republic
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of shares of 1/6 of land in the cadastral territory of To…
$229,852
