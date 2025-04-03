Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Odolena Voda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Odolena Voda, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Apartment in Odolena Voda, Czech Republic
Apartment
Odolena Voda, Czech Republic
Area 116 m²
Sale 3+kk + dressing room, on the plot of 442m2 The house is heated with an electric boiler …
$390,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes