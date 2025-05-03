Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Litomysl
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Litomysl, Czechia

1 property total found
Apartment in Litomysl, Czechia
Apartment
Litomysl, Czechia
Area 350 m²
A historic house in the center of Litomisl near the Louchna River. In the house: basement, o…
$397,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go