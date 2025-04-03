Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Kralovehradecky kraj
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kralovehradecky kraj, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Jicin, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Jicin, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 3+kk and of 100 m ² and in the new apartment house and in th…
$220,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Trutnov, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Trutnov, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
We offer you a 1+kk apartment available for purchase in Trutnov na Kryblica. It is a private…
$73,665
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kralovehradecky kraj, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes