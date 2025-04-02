Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kolin, Czech Republic

2 bedroom apartment in Kolin, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Kolin, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 46 m ² in the city of Kolin with a loggia. The Apartment is locateded …
$110,291
2 bedroom apartment in Kolin, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Kolin, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + kk 47m2, 4th floor The panel house has been overhauled, a new roof, insulation…
$124,365
