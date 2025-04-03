Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cheb, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
Area 1 126 m²
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
$563,616
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Cheb, Czech Republic
Apartment
Cheb, Czech Republic
Area 885 m²
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
$641,168
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
