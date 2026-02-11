Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Cesky Krumlov
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Commercial property 181 m² in Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Commercial property 181 m²
Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Area 181 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of exclusive, renovated commercial properties in the histor…
$10,00T
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go