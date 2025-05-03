Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ceska Trebova, Czechia

1 property total found
Apartment in Ceska Trebova, Czechia
Apartment
Ceska Trebova, Czechia
Area 150 m²
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
$156,551
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
