Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Bustehrad
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bustehrad, Czech Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Bustehrad, Czech Republic
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czech Republic
Area 158 m²
townhouse 5 + kk, 158 m2, terrace with gazebo and beautiful garden Heated floors The townhou…
$374,369
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Bustehrad, Czech Republic
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czech Republic
Area 118 m²
We offer for sale a newly built brick family house 4+kk with a terrace (approval 11/2022), i…
$398,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes