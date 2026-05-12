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Villas with garden for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A spacious detached villa for sale in Ypsonas, set on a large 640 sq.m. plot, offering 200 s…
$820,897
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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