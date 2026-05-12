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Monthly rent of lakeview flats and apartments in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning brand-new apartment offers a wonderful and stylish living experience in the po…
$2,387
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This stunning brand-new apartment offers a wonderful and stylish living experience in the po…
$2,387
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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