Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ypsonas Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/3
Experience the best of Limassol living in this stunning new apartment perfectly situated in …
$314,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go