Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ypsonas Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

penthouses
11
studios
4
1 BHK
35
2 BHK
98
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Franor Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for both living and vac…
$326,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go