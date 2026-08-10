Seaview Villas for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 308 m² Plot | 180.1 m² Covered + 21.55 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$693,539
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
4 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 422 m² Plot | 216.9 m² Covered + 37.76 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$809,129
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 11 – 3 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 303.68 m² Plot | Covered Area: 185.61 m² + 33.31 m…
$866,286
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 13 – 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 304.46 m² Plot | Covered Area: 178.68 m² + 31.65 m…
$866,286
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. | 10 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 318 m² Plot | Covered Area: 166.95 m² + 23.28 m² V…
$750,781
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