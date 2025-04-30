Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Price includes Underfloor Heating, VRF System and Private Swimming Pool
$818,737
