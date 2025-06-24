Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 11 – 3 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 303.68 m² Plot | Covered Area: 185.61 m² + 33.31 m…
$866,286
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. | 10 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 318 m² Plot | Covered Area: 166.95 m² + 23.28 m² V…
$750,781
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa at El Pez Luxury Living embodies the harmony of nature, hi…
$1,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 13 – 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 304.46 m² Plot | Covered Area: 178.68 m² + 31.65 m…
$866,286
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa No. 8 — 4 bedrooms, 18 m² pool, 600 m² plot, 281 m² total covered area, covered vera…
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
4 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 422 m² Plot | 216.9 m² Covered + 37.76 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$809,129
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$893,147
Villa 3 rooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$752,715
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
The four-bedroom villas at Elite Residences offer the perfect blend of space, comfort, and r…
$1,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 308 m² Plot | 180.1 m² Covered + 21.55 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$693,539
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This elegant three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of the exclusive ARTEMIS VILLAS dev…
$818,023
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This elegant three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of the exclusive ARTEMIS VILLAS dev…
$794,980
