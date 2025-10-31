Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of houses with garden in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 Bedroom House ground floor property (on a 2-floor building) in Geroskipou, PaphosRecommend…
$1,393
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go