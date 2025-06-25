Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Swimming pool

Multi-level apartments Pool in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
D203 – 2 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 104 m² Internal + 29 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Ar…
$714,405
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Panorama Apartments in lower Geroskipou, Cyprus, offers luxurious Mediterranean living with …
$708,313
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
