Apartments Terraced for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

21 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
$739,019
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area near the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We off…
$209,617
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$521,517
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool close to a beach and Paphos center, Geroskipou, Cyprus W…
$176,848
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luminous …
$309,736
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury villas…
$494,491
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas in a quiet area, close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Yeroskipos, …
$467,321
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou…
$972,679
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spac…
$286,078
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to a beach and a highway. Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$576,000
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
$2,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
$416,160
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
$370,067
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with a parking close to the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury v…
$489,057
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$193,593
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
$331,874
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with swimming pools close to the airport, the beach and the center of Geroskipou, …
$296,694
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$918,340
