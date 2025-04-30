Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

penthouses
9
studios
8
1 BHK
69
2 BHK
81
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 2-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$349,328
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment in pathos 80+17.5   sq.m. In a residential complex at a price of 295,000 eu…
$322,037
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 555 m²
Floor 3/3
An excellent investment offer in pathos is an apartment with 3 bedrooms 122+33.5 sq.m. In a …
$458,597
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a 1-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$311,120
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$249,037
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Project Overview Adonidos Gardens is a luxurious apartment complex in Paphos, convenientl…
$260,916
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
1-room apartment in pathos 55+16   sq.m. In a residential complex at a price of 210,000 euro…
$229,246
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$324,831
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 3-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$491,354
