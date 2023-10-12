Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Yeroskipou
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

1 BHK
8
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,33M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir