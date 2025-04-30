Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
$739,019
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment in pathos 80+17.5   sq.m. In a residential complex at a price of 295,000 eu…
$322,037
5 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
$1,66M
4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$521,517
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luminous …
$309,736
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spac…
$286,078
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to a beach and a highway. Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer luxury vi…
$576,000
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
$331,874
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a 3-room apartment in a luxury complex with a sea view and a large pool, the total …
$491,354
