  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

penthouses
9
studios
8
1 BHK
69
2 BHK
81
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$249,037
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$324,831
