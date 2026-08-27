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Houses with garden for sale in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Vassa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale is a charming detached house located in the beautiful village of Vasa Koilaniou. Bu…
$175 087
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Properties features in Vasa Koilaniou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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