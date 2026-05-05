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Rent houses per month in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Available for rent is a spacious ground-floor house in the peaceful village of Mandria, offe…
$1,582
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Moniatis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Nestled in the serene forest area of Moniatis, this beautifully fully renovated (2026) home …
$1,642
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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