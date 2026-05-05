Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

;
villas
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover peaceful village living in this charming two-bedroom detached home, ideally located…
$289,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Moniatis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Discover a charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa nestled in the peaceful mountain village of …
$824,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Moniatis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Discover a charming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa nestled in the peaceful mountain village of …
$824,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go