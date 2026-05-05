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Houses with garden for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Moniatis, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 905 m²
Set within beautifully landscaped grounds and surrounded by mature forest trees, this except…
$4,69M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Kilani, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the serene and picturesque village of Koilani, this charmingly renovated two-bedr…
$153,492
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2 bedroom house in Mandria, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover peaceful village living in this charming two-bedroom detached home, ideally located…
$289,826
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Agency
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Languages
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Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

with Mountain view
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