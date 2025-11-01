Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Treis Elies, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Treis Elies, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Discover this charming semi-detached house in the picturesque village of Treis Elies, a sere…
$127,733
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bargain Moniatis Residential Land for Sale – | Reduced to €240,000 & NO VAT! Very Rare …
$278,690
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Residential land of 6100 sqm located in Pera Pedi is available now. The land is in H6 zon…
$325,139
Apartment in Troodos, Cyprus
Apartment
Troodos, Cyprus
Seize the chance to own 25,284 sq.m. of pristine land in the serene Troodos Mountains, just …
$789,623
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Nice Residential plot located in Pera Pedi in Limassol, in H5 zone, 20% cover ratio, buildi…
$133,539
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Agricultural & Protected land in Mandria village of Limassol. The land is 4683 sqm. 28% of t…
$63,867
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
This beautiful plot is located in the highly sought-after area of Moniatis, in the Saittas r…
$121,927
Apartment in Fini, Cyprus
Apartment
Fini, Cyprus
Nice Residential land with two beautiful houses located in Foini village in Limassol, is av…
$348,363
