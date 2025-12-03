Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

Mandria Lemesou
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 730 m²
Luxury Moniatis Property: Now Reduced to €1,250,000 – Exceptional Value Discover a rare o…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Located in the Lemesos (Limassol) district, the charming village of Koilani sits at an altit…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment 10 bedrooms in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 323 m²
A fabulous house in the sought after are of Moniatis, South facing, gated with large plot of…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
OneOne
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This beautiful three-bedroom house in Mandria village, Limassol, offers a spacious and comfo…
$288,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Palaiomylos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palaiomylos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Welcome to this charming detached house for sale in the desirable area of Palaiomylos. This …
$213,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous

3 BHK

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go