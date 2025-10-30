Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

Mandria Lemesou
4
25 properties total found
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
This residential zoned piece of land is located in Moniatis village in Limassol District. It…
$121,695
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Agricultural & Protected land in Mandria village of Limassol. The land is 4683 sqm. 28% of t…
$63,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Residential land of 6100 sqm located in Pera Pedi is available now. The land is in H6 zon…
$325,139
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
3 bedroom apartment in Treis Elies, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Treis Elies, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Discover this charming semi-detached house in the picturesque village of Treis Elies, a sere…
$127,733
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Available land in Pera Pedi, Limassol.It has an area of 3,316sqm and benefits from c. 10m ro…
$137,023
Leave a request
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
A large Agricultural land situated in Koilani Limassol is available. Planning z Density = 10…
$58,060
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Land of 2007sqm, coverage ratio 10%, building density 10% and permissible no. of floors 2, i…
$43,545
Leave a request
Apartment in Kaminaria, Cyprus
Apartment
Kaminaria, Cyprus
A Residential plot in Prodromos area in Limassol in  H3 zone 35% cover ratio , building dens…
$278,690
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
The property concerns 4 abutting residential pieces of land, in Mandria village, in Limassol…
$177,665
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Available for sale is the 1/4 share of a residential land, with an area of 2,759sq.m. in Per…
$71,995
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Nice Residential plot located in Pera Pedi in Limassol, in H5 zone, 20% cover ratio, buildi…
$133,539
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Lemithou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Lemithou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Great Investment or Renovation Opportunity Two traditional stone-built houses are now avail…
$150,957
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
A Residential plot in Mandria village  in Limassol in H3 zone ,35% cover ratio , building de…
$49,932
Leave a request
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
A beautiful piece of land in the area of Koilani village with a build factor of 10%.The vill…
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Troodos, Cyprus
Apartment
Troodos, Cyprus
Seize the chance to own 25,284 sq.m. of pristine land in the serene Troodos Mountains, just …
$789,623
Leave a request
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
Bargain Moniatis Residential Land for Sale – | Reduced to €240,000 & NO VAT! Very Rare …
$278,690
Leave a request
Apartment in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment
Kilani, Cyprus
Residential land in Koilani village of Limassol district. It is situated at a distance appro…
$81,285
Leave a request
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
This beautiful plot is located in the highly sought-after area of Moniatis, in the Saittas r…
$121,927
Leave a request
Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Residential land in Mandria village, in Limassol District. It is situated at a distance of …
$191,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
The property consists of three residential fields in Pera Pedi. They are located 800m from t…
$325,139
Leave a request
Apartment in Kato Platres, Cyprus
Apartment
Kato Platres, Cyprus
Residential land in Kato Platres village of Limassol district. It has an irregular shape and…
$255,466
Leave a request
Apartment in Moniatis, Cyprus
Apartment
Moniatis, Cyprus
This beautiful plot is located in the highly sought-after area of Moniatis, in the Saittas r…
$232,242
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kilani, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kilani, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Located in the Lemesos (Limassol) district, the charming village of Koilani sits at an altit…
$3,48M
Leave a request
Apartment in Fini, Cyprus
Apartment
Fini, Cyprus
Nice Residential land with two beautiful houses located in Foini village in Limassol, is av…
$348,363
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
The property  is a land in Pera Pedi village in Limassol located in a quiet and beautiful ar…
$69,673
Leave a request

Property types in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous

apartments

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Troodous, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go