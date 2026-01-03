Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Oreines Paphou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Oreines Paphou, Cyprus

apartments
15
16 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Galataria, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Galataria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For sale 3 bedroom bungalow in the village of Koilineia, Paphos.Koilineia Village (or Kilini…
$321,498
Leave a request
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Amargeti, Paphos, is nestled in a charming rural village known for its …
$74,901
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Agricultural field in Statos -Agios Fotis Community, in Paphos District. It is situated 6.7 …
$71,444
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Apartment in Aksilou, Cyprus
Apartment
Aksilou, Cyprus
Lovely land located in Axylou, Paphos.The size of this property is 25920.The building densit…
$74,901
Leave a request
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This parcel of land is located at the village of Amargeti.  It falls in H2 zone which is mai…
$105,699
Leave a request
Apartment in Pentalia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pentalia, Cyprus
Great value for money - Retread your self to a bargain property. Escape from routine and …
$18,437
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This parcel of land is located at the village of Amargeti.  It falls in H2 zone which is mai…
$105,699
Leave a request
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
This land is located in Amargeti, Paphos. It has an area of 29,767sqm and benefits from c. 1…
$46,093
Leave a request
Apartment in Pentalia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pentalia, Cyprus
Discover this prime residential plot in the scenic Pentalia community, Paphos District, Th…
$201,656
Leave a request
VernaVerna
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
This is a 4,144sqm land available for sale in Statos Agios Fotios village. This land is in a…
$57,616
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
For sale big land opportunity/investment in Statos-Agios Fotios Village. This land is separa…
$57,616
Leave a request
Apartment in Pentalia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pentalia, Cyprus
A large residential parcel of land in Pentalia village, Paphos. The property falls into …
$172,848
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Residential land located in Statos-Agios Fotios, Paphos, Cyprus The size of this property i…
$63,378
Leave a request
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural land of 2246 square meters for sale in Amargeti area. The land falls under Γ…
$63,625
Leave a request
Apartment in Amargeti, Cyprus
Apartment
Amargeti, Cyprus
Agricultural Land in Amargeti Paphos 6727 sqm , With two Zone Types G3/Z3 G3 93% : 10% Build…
$55,311
Leave a request
Apartment in Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
Apartment
Statos-Agios Photios, Cyprus
This land located in Statos village which is 25 minutes drive from the airport of Paphos and…
$115,232
Leave a request

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Oreines Paphou, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go