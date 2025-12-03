Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Kato Mylou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Kato Mylou, Cyprus

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Nestled on a 1,400 sq.m. plot atop a scenic hill in Chandria Village, Limassol, this stunnin…
$979,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Kato Mylou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go