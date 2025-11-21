Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Kasochorion
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Kasochorion, Cyprus

Potamiou
3
127 properties total found
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
A Residential plot for sale in Souni Zanakia ( Souni) area in Limassol in H6 zone , 20% cove…
$313,527
Apartment in Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Therapon, Cyprus
Residential land for sale in Agios Therapon village, of Limassol. The land has an area of 3…
$104,509
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Souni ⁄ Zanatzia is a quaint historic village at an altitude of about 400 meters. Located 10…
$181,149
Apartment in Lofou, Cyprus
Apartment
Lofou, Cyprus
Available for sale is the undivided 1/2 share of a residential land, which corresponds to an…
$61,544
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity to acquire residential land in the tranquil and sought-after area o…
$127,733
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Land in the lovely village of Pachna.  Just 30 minutes to Limassol.  The land has a 40% buil…
$104,509
3 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
A beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunning 3-bedroo…
$609,952
3 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
This property is a three-bedroom house located in Souni-Zanakia, Limassol. The house has an…
$719,950
Apartment in Pano Kivides, Cyprus
Apartment
Pano Kivides, Cyprus
Large piece of land in Pano Kivides for sale, 17,392 square metres, 6% density and 6% covera…
$371,587
3 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
For sale off plan, this spacious villa offers an internal area of 163.32 m², designed with c…
$909,174
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
For sale off plan is a spacious bungalow offering comfortable living on a single level. The …
$500,045
3 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
The project consists of 11 detached 3 Bed Houses with private garden, private parking, terra…
$471,850
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
For sale: A generous plot of 3,295 square meters in the peaceful village of Pachna. This lar…
$121,927
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
A nice 576sqm residential plot in Pachna village in Limassol. The property is 25 minutes dri…
$104,509
3 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Experience the perfect blend of peace, privacy, and modern sophistication in these stunning …
$431,570
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Residential plot of 959 sqm located in Souni Zanakia is available now. The land is in H6 zon…
$150,957
4 bedroom apartment in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Agios  Ambrosios  is situated on the north-west side of Limassol, just 27 kilometers away. T…
$209,018
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Pachna village of Limassol district. It is situated at a distance appro…
$25,547
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Three adjoining plots in Pachna village in Limassol. Their plot size is  2290 square meters …
$290,302
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Land in Souni Zanakia community of Limassol district. It is situated at a distance approxima…
$85,930
5 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Located in the serene area of Souni, this modern 5-bedroom villa combines luxury living with…
$1,38M
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
A nice 628sqm residential plot in Pachan village in Limassol. The property is 25 minutes dri…
$104,509
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Nice plot in Pachna village in Limassol. The plot size is 765 square meters in H3 zone with …
$98,703
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Pachna village in Limassol in G3 zone,10% cover ratio,building densi…
$69,673
Apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
Apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Nice plot in Pachna village in Limassol. The plot size is 767 square meters in H3 zone with …
$87,091
Apartment in Pano Kivides, Cyprus
Apartment
Pano Kivides, Cyprus
An agricultural  land in Pano Kyvides area in Limassol in Z1 zone 6% cover ratio,building de…
$75,479
3 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
A beautiful residential development on the outskirts of Limassol, offering stunning 3-bedroo…
$737,368
Apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
The land has a build factor of 20% and a coverage of 20% with 2 floors being able to be buil…
$905,743
3 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
For sale in the peaceful area of Souni-Zanakia, this beautiful resale house offers comfortab…
$477,604
Apartment in Omodos, Cyprus
Apartment
Omodos, Cyprus
For sale: a large field with a total plot size of 45,700 square meters, located in the charm…
$127,733
Property types in Symplegma Koinoteton Kasochorion

apartments
houses

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Kasochorion, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
