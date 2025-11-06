Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Drynias, Cyprus

Kannaviou Melamiou
3
Kato Akourdaleia
3
77 properties total found
Apartment in Giolou, Cyprus
Apartment
Giolou, Cyprus
This land is located in Loukroumou, Paphos.It has an area of 12,660sqm and is landlocked (c.…
$49,351
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Agriculture field in Stroumpi  Community, in Paphos District. It is situated 3.00 Km (approx…
$46,448
Apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
Apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
For sale: A spacious field measuring 3,011 square meters, perfectly situated in the peaceful…
$116,121
Apartment in Lasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lasa, Cyprus
Residential land of 2676m sq located in Lasa of Paphos district.Building density=90%, covera…
$139,345
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Προς πωληση γεωργικο τεμαχιο στο χωριο Στρουμπι της επαρχιας Παφου. Tο τεμάχιο εμπίπτει στη…
$57,480
Apartment in Milia Pafou, Cyprus
Apartment
Milia Pafou, Cyprus
Βρίσκεται στο χωριό Μηλιά της Πάφου, δίπλα από τα χωριά Δρυνιά, Φύτη, 'Αγιος Δημητριανός. …
$52,254
Apartment in Theletra, Cyprus
Apartment
Theletra, Cyprus
Residential field in Theletra community, in Paphos District. It is situated at a distance ap…
$84,768
Apartment in Lasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lasa, Cyprus
This plot is located in Lasa village , Paphos district.It has an area of 4,683sqm and benefi…
$232,242
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
Apartment
Fyti, Cyprus
This plot is located in Fyti, Paphos, district.It has an area of 5,017sqm and benefits from …
$181,149
Apartment in Kato Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kato Akourdaleia, Cyprus
This plot comprises of two fields in Kato Akourdaleia, Paphos. It has a total area of 2,041s…
$132,378
Apartment in Kannaviou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kannaviou, Cyprus
An agricultural field in Kannaviou village, Paphos district The land size is 7776smq wit…
$49,932
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Tο τεμάχιο εμπίπτει στη γεωργική ζώνη Γ3, με συντελεστή δόμησης 10%, συντελεστή κάλυψης 10% …
$52,835
Apartment in Psathi, Cyprus
Apartment
Psathi, Cyprus
***SPECIAL OFFER *** FROM €75.000 TO €60.000 For sale residential land in Psathi village …
$69,673
Apartment in Theletra, Cyprus
Apartment
Theletra, Cyprus
The property is an agricultural field in Theletra. It is located 30m from Stroumbi-Kathi…
$81,285
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Stroumbi village in Paphos.It has a total area of 4683 sq.m. an…
$281,013
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Available for sale is the 4 5 share of a  residential field, in Stroumpi community, Paphos D…
$157,925
Apartment in Kannaviou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kannaviou, Cyprus
This plot is located  in Kannaviou, Paphos.It has an area of 11,037sqm and benefits from c. …
$226,436
Apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
Apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
Agricultural Land In Polemi, Paphos 3809 sm. 10% Build Factor , 10% cover Factor , G3 zone t…
$52,254
Apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
Apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
A fantastic opportunity to acquire a residential plot in the peaceful and picturesque villag…
$102,186
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
This is a residential plot at Stroumpi -  Paphos.The plot has beautiful and panoramic views …
$98,703
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Stroumpi 4683sm. 10% Cover Factor , 10% Build Factor , G3 Zone Type …
$116,121
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
Apartment
Fyti, Cyprus
This plot is a field in Fyti, Paphos.It has an area of 6,857sqm and benefits from c. 141m ro…
$301,914
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive residential field, located in the charming area of Stroumbi. With…
$255,466
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Tα τεμάχια εμπίπτουν στη γεωργική ζώνη Γ3, με συντελεστή δόμησης 10%, συντελεστή κάλυψης 10%…
$75,479
Apartment in Simou, Cyprus
Apartment
Simou, Cyprus
For sale residential land in Simou village in Paphos district. The land is adjacent to a …
$41,804
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Large plot of land above Stroumbi village, over 10,500 m2 with a 60% build factor.Elevated p…
$928,968
Apartment in Theletra, Cyprus
Apartment
Theletra, Cyprus
This parcel of land is very close to Giolou village 200 meters next to the main road on the …
$92,897
Apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
Apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
Residential Field for Sale in Polemi, Paphos Located in the serene village of Polemi in the…
$232,242
Apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
Apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
The agricultural land in Polemi spanning 9096 square meters falls under Zone Type Γ3, indica…
$91,736
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
This is a field located in Stroumpi, Paphos, approximately 1 km northwest of the village cen…
$191,600
Property types in Symplegma Koinoteton Drynias

apartments

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Drynias, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
