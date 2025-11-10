Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Diarizou kai Xeropotamou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Diarizou kai Xeropotamou, Cyprus

Arminou
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Arminou, Cyprus
Apartment
Arminou, Cyprus
A large agricultural field in Arminou village, Paphos district. The property falls into …
$58,060
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Diarizou kai Xeropotamou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go