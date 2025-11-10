Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Diarizou kai Xeropotamou, Cyprus

Apartment in Salamiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Salamiou, Cyprus
A residential plot land at Salamiou Village. It is sell the half share of the land that is 3…
$150,957
Apartment in Kelokedara, Cyprus
Apartment
Kelokedara, Cyprus
This is a plot in Kelokedara, Paphos. The asset abuts Kelokedara – Stavrokonnou road and is …
$204,373
Apartment in Kelokedara, Cyprus
Apartment
Kelokedara, Cyprus
Residential LAND in KELOKEDARA village,Paphos.Large residential land of 3679 (square meters)…
$174,181
Apartment in Souskiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Souskiou, Cyprus
Οικιστικό κομμάτι γης στην Νικόκλεια της Πάφου. Βρίσκεται σε αναπτυσσόμενη περιοχή. Συ…
$110,315
Apartment in Kidasi, Cyprus
Apartment
Kidasi, Cyprus
It lies within Π1 tourist residential zone ,building factor of 15% coverage rate of 15% and …
$347,202
Apartment in Arminou, Cyprus
Apartment
Arminou, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Arminou 5686 sm Building Factor 6% / Cover Factor 6% Landlocked Thi…
$46,448
Apartment in Souskiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Souskiou, Cyprus
RESIDENTIAL LAND FOR SALE IN NIKOKLEIA VILLAGE IN PAPHOS THE LAND IS ADJACENT ON THE MAI…
$121,927
Apartment in Kelokedara, Cyprus
Apartment
Kelokedara, Cyprus
This  is a plot in Kelokedara, Paphos, located c. 610m west of Kelokedara and c. 1,6Km east …
$68,511
Apartment in Souskiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Souskiou, Cyprus
Agriculture land for sale at Nikokleia -Paphos. Take the opportunity to own a piece of la…
$63,867
Apartment in Kelokedara, Cyprus
Apartment
Kelokedara, Cyprus
The large field is located within the administrative boundaries of Kelokedara village.The pr…
$62,705
Apartment in Arminou, Cyprus
Apartment
Arminou, Cyprus
A large agricultural field in Arminou village, Paphos district. The property falls into …
$58,060
Apartment in Arminou, Cyprus
Apartment
Arminou, Cyprus
The property is a plot located in Arminou village, Paphos district. The plot has an area of…
$60,383
Apartment in Souskiou, Cyprus
Apartment
Souskiou, Cyprus
The asset is a field in Souskiou located 2.9km from the centre of the village. The field has…
$104,509
