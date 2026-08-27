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Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Aphrodite Paphou, Cyprus

;
apartments
110
houses
39
149 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This elegant three-bedroom apartment is located on the ground floor of the prestigious Aphro…
$812 113
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$403 313
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3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
This is a 3 bedroom villa for sale in Secret Valley, Kouklia. The villa enjoys a private …
$772 056
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403 313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403 313
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$437 882
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$437 882
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Anarita, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Anarita, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This impressive detached three-bedroom villa is located in a quiet area of Anapita, Paphos, …
$451 511
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2 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This is a 2 bedroom villa for sale in Secret Valley, Kouklia. The villa enjoys a private sw…
$544 831
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391 789
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Apartment in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Apartment
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Area 16 809 m²
Industrial warehouse within a parcel of land extending to about 60,260 sq.m with a covered a…
$5,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$437 882
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Apartment in Agia Varvara, Cyprus
Apartment
Agia Varvara, Cyprus
For sale 1/2 share of agricultural land in Agia Varvara. It falls within Ga4 zone with build…
$132 517
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 223 m²
Conveniently situated in the centre of all amenities, prodject is one of the most privileged…
$1,46M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403 313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This property is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful lan…
$391 789
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house surrounded by beautiful landscapes in the vil…
$403 313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$466 690
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This is a Mediterranean designed 3-bedroom villa for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes…
$466 690
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Luxury Villas at Venus Rock area, is an exclusive development of just two luxury villas, se…
$2,32M
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3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
For sale: This stunning off-plan detached house offers a unique opportunity to own a modern …
$786 198
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Apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Residential field in Kouklia , Paphos District 1000sm This plot of land has a special appro…
$288 081
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 475 m²
Exceptional 5-bedroom villa designed in an exceptionally large plot of 1334 m2, located in t…
$1,90M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$403 313
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
This stunning residence showcases a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and Mediterrane…
$1,86M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This is a modern 3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale surrounded by beautiful landscapes i…
$391 789
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
For sale is a modern detached villa offered off plan, located in a peaceful countryside sett…
$773 309
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Apartment in Mousere, Cyprus
Apartment
Mousere, Cyprus
The asset is a field in Mousere. It is located 3,8km from Dora village. The field has an are…
$2,65M
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4 bedroom house in Kouklia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This 240 sqm Luxury Villa combines the best of Mediterranean life-style with contemporary de…
$3,18M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Conveniently situated in the centre of all amenities, it is one of the most privileged devel…
$781 277
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Aphrodite Paphou, Cyprus

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