Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Anatolikes Lemesou, Cyprus

apartments
190
houses
6
196 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$379,160
3 bedroom apartment in Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Available 3 bedroom house with private swimming pool in Monagroulli village in Limassol. The…
$576,577
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$397,044
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An astonishing modern complex with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean sea. Created to e…
$4,13M
1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$283,646
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$568,079
1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$297,638
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Discover this beautiful maisonette for sale in the charming village of Moni. Key ready and b…
$347,557
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$379,643
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Available two bedroom house located in Moni Village, Limassol. The house is a part of a pri…
$345,256
Apartment in Kellaki, Cyprus
Apartment
Kellaki, Cyprus
Land of 17392 sqm is now available in Kellaki which includes around 200 olive trees, and has…
$138,102
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$428,345
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$430,262
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New project is Developed in Moni Village, Limassol. It consists of 11 detached 2 and 3 bedro…
$379,781
1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$268,729
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover your future home in this charming 1-bedroom apartment, currently under construction…
$276,205
1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$281,103
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$464,818
3 bedroom apartment in Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Available 3 bedroom house with private swimming pool in Monagroulli  village in Limassol. nb…
$613,404
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$408,553
3 bedroom apartment in Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Available 3 bedroom house with private swimming pool in Monagroulli village in Limassol. The…
$690,512
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$526,794
3 bedroom apartment in Monagrouli, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Available 3 bedroom house with private swimming pool in Monagroulli village in Limassol. The…
$584,633
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$345,256
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
It is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.The property i…
$143,857
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$495,806
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
The land is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.You can …
$287,713
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$404,437
3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$524,407
1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$262,873
