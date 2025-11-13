Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Amathos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Amathos, Cyprus

Apartment in Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Available is the 1/2 share in a residential plot which correspond to an area of approximatel…
$40,642
Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Amathos, Cyprus

