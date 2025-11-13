Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Amathos, Cyprus

apartments
15
17 properties total found
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Louvaras, Cyprus
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Louvaras, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Discover this exceptional 6-bedroom detached home, located in the peaceful village of Louvar…
$2,90M
Apartment in Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Available is the 1/2 share in a residential plot which correspond to an area of approximatel…
$40,642
Apartment in Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Kalo Chorio Lemesou, Cyprus
The land has planning permission for a house in place and is being offered with the plans an…
$255,466
Apartment in Zoopigi, Cyprus
Apartment
Zoopigi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Zoopigi area in Limassol, in G3 zone, 10% cover ratio, building dens…
$174,181
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
A Forest land in Eptagonia village in Limassol in Z1 zone, with 6% cover ratio, building den…
$40,642
Apartment in Dierona, Cyprus
Apartment
Dierona, Cyprus
The property for sale concerns 5 residential abutting pieces of land, in Dierona village, in…
$52,254
4 bedroom apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Lovely brand new four bedroom house in Eptagonia village is available now.It has internal co…
$406,423
2 bedroom house in Dierona, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Dierona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to this charming resale house in Dierona, offering a wonderful opportunity for those…
$52,254
Apartment in Dierona, Cyprus
Apartment
Dierona, Cyprus
Land with an orchard in Dierona village is available now. The land is Z1 & Z3 zone, 6% & …
$40,642
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Eptagonia  area in Limassol, in Z1 zone ,6% cover ratio, building de…
$40,642
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Agricultural land available in the Eptagonia region of Limassol.The land is agricultural and…
$104,509
Apartment in Dierona, Cyprus
Apartment
Dierona, Cyprus
Agricultural land located in Dierona village in Limassol District. It is situated at a dis…
$22,063
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Eptagonia is a Cypriot village of the District of Limassol. It is located approximately 28 k…
$34,836
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
A Forest land in Eptagonia village in Limassol in Z1 zone, with 6% cover ratio, building den…
$81,285
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Eptagonia  area in Limassol, in Z1 zone ,6% cover ratio, building de…
$92,897
2 bedroom apartment in Dierona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dierona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Located in the peaceful and traditional village of Dierona, just 20 km north of Pareklissia …
$255,466
Apartment in Eptagoneia, Cyprus
Apartment
Eptagoneia, Cyprus
A Forest land  in Eptagonia  village in Limassol in Z1 zone, with 6% cover ratio, building d…
$40,642
