Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Symplegma Koinoteton Agios Ariston
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Symplegma Koinoteton Agios Ariston, Cyprus

3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
For sale: 690 m² development land in the peaceful village of Steni, offering stunning sea vi…
$51,996
Leave a request
Apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
Apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
The property is a field in Peristerona located only 3 mins from the centre of the village an…
$226,436
Leave a request
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
Agriculture plot of 28,763 sqm.with close access to Meladeia, Lysos and Peristerona villages…
$232,242
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 883 sqm residential land located in Lysos, Paphos, falling under Zone H2. The pr…
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
This is a 13,044 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, classified under Zone G3. …
$116,121
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
This parcel of land is adjacent to a registered road and has irrigation system. Nearby th…
$290,302
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Three-Bedroom House for Sale in Lysos, Paphos – Residential Complex with Swimming Pool Disc…
$212,501
Leave a request
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
Land 1: A 13,044 sqm agricultural land in Zone G3 with a building factor of 10% and a covera…
$243,854
Leave a request
Apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
Apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
Residential field of 744 sqm with planning permission ( which has expired) and ready made ar…
$104,509
Leave a request
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
This agricultural field is located in the serene countryside of the Meladeia community in th…
$127,733
Leave a request
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This land is located in Lysos, Paphos.It has an area of 11,372sqm and is landlocked (c. 400m…
$62,705
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
Agricultural Land in Steni,Paphos 17392sm. Building Factor 10% / Cover Factor 10% Steni, …
$139,345
Leave a request
Apartment in Goudi, Cyprus
Apartment
Goudi, Cyprus
The property for sale is a residential/agricultural field which lies within the administrati…
$192,761
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
Γεωργικο τεμαχιο γης 13960 τετραγωνικών μέτρων σε προνομιακή θέση σε σχέση με το χωριό Στενή…
$255,466
Leave a request
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
This is a 11721 sqm agricultural land located in Lysos, Paphos, within Zone G3. The land o…
$116,121
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This spacious detached villa, currently under construction, offers a comfortable lifestyle o…
$977,074
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
$1,22M
Leave a request
Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
Agricultural plot of 5,352 sqmWith access to a registered road (asphalt) of appx 30 lengh, a…
$58,060
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
Available for sale are two abutting agricultural fields with a total area of 58,797 sqm (app…
$133,539
Leave a request
Apartment in Goudi, Cyprus
Apartment
Goudi, Cyprus
A large parcel of land in Goudi village, Paphos district. The property falls into Γ3 zon…
$81,285
Leave a request
Apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
Apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
Unique 1/2 share field in the tranquil area of Peristerona Pafou. This expansive plot spans …
$69,673
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This spacious detached villa, currently under construction, offers a comfortable lifestyle o…
$985,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Peristerona, Cyprus
Apartment
Peristerona, Cyprus
The asset is a field in Peristerona. It is located 600m from the centre of the village and a…
$261,272
Leave a request
Apartment in Choli, Cyprus
Apartment
Choli, Cyprus
The property for sale is a residential field which lies within the administrative boundaries…
$268,239
Leave a request
Apartment in Kinousa, Cyprus
Apartment
Kinousa, Cyprus
This is a land in located c. 560m south of Kynousa village, Paphos. The asset has an area of…
$56,899
Leave a request
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Βρίσκεται στο Χωριό Λυσος διπλα απο το δασος της Πάφου, κοντα στα χωριά Περιστερώνα - Φιλου…
$52,254
Leave a request
Apartment in Steni, Cyprus
Apartment
Steni, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Steni , Paphos 14716sm Building Factor 10% / Cover Factor 10% The agr…
$127,733
Leave a request
Apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
Apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
The plot is located on a hill in the village of Lysos two minutes walking from the center.It…
$325,139
Leave a request
Apartment in Goudi, Cyprus
Apartment
Goudi, Cyprus
The asset consists of two fields in Goudi. It is located 800m from the centre of the village…
$104,509
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Filousa Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Filousa Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Three (3) bedroom villa for sale. This high quality Property is not yet fully completed. Th…
$206,828
Leave a request

Properties features in Symplegma Koinoteton Agios Ariston, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go