Pool Residential properties for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

apartments
80
houses
23
12 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with…
€615,112
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
€262,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
€245,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 83 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
€200,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Panthea - …
€650,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
€235,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
 
€621,500
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,55M
