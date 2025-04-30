Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

29 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This is a very unique and luxury house, in one of the most prestigious residential areas of …
$1,44M
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
This 5 bedroom house located in Strovolos Areas close to all amenities. It comprises of a l…
$731,794
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$224,963
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
A splendid Three-bedroom residence featuring modern design is currently on the market in Str…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This modern house is located in the most prestigious area of  Strovolos. The property consi…
$2,00M
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$3,55M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
$234,961
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
For sale under construction  a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provin…
$680,672
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 341 m²
These villas showcase contemporary 'Californian-style' architecture, highlighted by floating…
$1,47M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$679,887
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
This Lovely Property is situated in the best address  area of Strovolos close to all ameniti…
$3,05M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$227,224
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 830 m²
Modern  house available for sale in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia, minutes aw…
Price on request
Villa 6 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol…
$679,887
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$244,959
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$608,684
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
$609,340
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
$223,896
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 004 m²
Luxury mansion in a quiet and attractive location of Strovolos area. In general, it is an ex…
$3,81M
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 549 m²
Luxurious detached two-story residence situated in the Archangelos Area of Strovolos. This c…
$2,40M
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 322 m²
Two-storey villa with a swimming pool in an attractive and quiet location in Strovolos , nea…
$831,584
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 803 m²
La Maison Real Estates is honoured to showcase this exceptional 7-bedroom villa in the best …
$4,36M
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
This beatiful house  is located  in a prestigious area of Strovolos. The house consist 2 liv…
$3,33M
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
This exclusive house combining elegant style and is located in one of the best areas of Nico…
$2,66M
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
? Discover the epitome of luxury living! This stunning four-bedroom detached residence is no…
$762,875
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Discover a unique opportunity with this detached, incomplete house located in Strovolos muni…
$531,833
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
In one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Strovolos, this Residence was constructed wit…
$544,911
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 330 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury within this remarkable two-story standalone residence nestled in …
$3,05M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$229,226
