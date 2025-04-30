Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

villas
19
cottages
29
House Delete
Clear all
66 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Built up in a plot of 481sqm this property is located in Eleonon area close to many amenitie…
$446,827
2 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
For Sale Listed Property located to the best location of Strovolos close to green area and m…
$337,845
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This is a very unique and luxury house, in one of the most prestigious residential areas of …
$1,44M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$273,651
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
Modern style house in Strovolos area. The ground floor comprises sitting room, living room, …
$1,11M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$273,651
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
This 5 bedroom house located in Strovolos Areas close to all amenities. It comprises of a l…
$731,794
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Aradippou - Larnaca district, …
$244,959
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$224,963
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
A splendid Three-bedroom residence featuring modern design is currently on the market in Str…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Semi-detached property in a lively and popular location of  Kosta Theodorou area- Dasoupolis…
$441,378
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
$253,958
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This modern house is located in the most prestigious area of  Strovolos. The property consi…
$2,00M
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$269,955
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
This is a three floor detached house located in Strovolos area. The house has an enclosed a…
$577,606
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Step into your ideal residence nestled within a peaceful neighborhood adjacent to Pedieos Ri…
$708,384
6 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
This lovely house is located in Prestigious area of Strovolos, to an area that only luxuriou…
$3,55M
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$229,962
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,883
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached house of three bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Larnaca d…
$184,969
Villa 2 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 2 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Luxurious two bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 134 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$227,883
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Oroklini - Larnaca distric…
$234,961
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 212 m²
For sale under construction  a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provin…
$680,672
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Under Construction Three bedroom house for Sale In Strovolos, near METRO hypermarket. The h…
$414,132
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$244,959
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$679,887
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
This Lovely Property is situated in the best address  area of Strovolos close to all ameniti…
$3,05M
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Featuring luxurious four-bedroom houses constructed to the highest standards, this exclusive…
$490,420
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$227,224
Villa 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 192 sq.m. covered interior s…
$277,423
